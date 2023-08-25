Suicide is no solution







There are many problems in the way of life but how logical is suicide for this? Research says that on an average, 29 people commit suicide every day in Bangladesh. Main reasons behind this are loneliness, frustration and failure. Failure and frustration are part of life. The tendency to commit suicide also works among those who have not had control over themselves since childhood. During the Corona period, more than 14,000 people committed suicide in one year across the country.



According to the information of Institute of Mental Health, an average of 10,000 people commits suicide in Bangladesh every year. This information frightens us. Besides, the Aachol Foundation claims that the number of suicides in 2020 has increased by 44.37 percent compared to 2019.The report also found that student suicides had risen at an alarming rate. Education is the backbone of a nation. What would happen to future generations if there were so many suicidal tendencies among students?

We have to awaken our conscience, our thinking and control ourselves. We have to survive in the face of all adversity. Life is not so trivial. But do we understand that suicide is not a solution? Nothing can ever be solved by committing suicide.



Mst Zely khatun

Kurigram Government College Dear SirThere are many problems in the way of life but how logical is suicide for this? Research says that on an average, 29 people commit suicide every day in Bangladesh. Main reasons behind this are loneliness, frustration and failure. Failure and frustration are part of life. The tendency to commit suicide also works among those who have not had control over themselves since childhood. During the Corona period, more than 14,000 people committed suicide in one year across the country.According to the information of Institute of Mental Health, an average of 10,000 people commits suicide in Bangladesh every year. This information frightens us. Besides, the Aachol Foundation claims that the number of suicides in 2020 has increased by 44.37 percent compared to 2019.The report also found that student suicides had risen at an alarming rate. Education is the backbone of a nation. What would happen to future generations if there were so many suicidal tendencies among students?We have to awaken our conscience, our thinking and control ourselves. We have to survive in the face of all adversity. Life is not so trivial. But do we understand that suicide is not a solution? Nothing can ever be solved by committing suicide.Mst Zely khatunKurigram Government College