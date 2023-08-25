Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

KSA to strengthen ties, ease pilgrimage process for Bangladeshis

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

It is heartening to note that Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah, has taken noteworthy steps to ease pilgrimage process of Bangladeshis intending for Hajj and Umrah. These initiatives not only demonstrate the Saudi government's commitment to foster stronger bonds with Islamic nations, but also to highlight KSA's commitment to the spiritual journey of pilgrims.

According to a news report published in this daily, during a recent meeting between Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah and Bangladesh State Minister for Religious Affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan, a range of positive changes were announced that will directly benefit Bangladeshi pilgrims.

Notably, the Saudi minister assured that expenses for pilgrimage would be reduced for Bangladeshi pilgrims performing Hajj this year. This move addresses a concern that has long been felt by Bangladeshis, as the financial burden of Hajj often posed a significant challenge for many aspiring pilgrims. This decision undoubtedly reflects the Saudi government's commitment to ensure easy accessibility to the holy sites for Bangladeshi Muslims within an affordable range. Moreover, the Saudi Minister also clarified that Bangladeshis will now be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia even while on a transit visa.

However, this generous provision is available exclusively to passengers of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas Airlines during their travel. This unique opportunity presents a chance for individuals also to undertake a spiritual journey, even during brief layovers. Additionally, extension of the Umrah visa duration from one month to three months is yet another step towards boosting up the pilgrimage experience for Bangladeshis, enabling them to choose a convenient time that best suits a pilgrim's preferred time.

In general, the recent visit of the Saudi Minister also strengthens the ties between KSA and Bangladesh. The latest series of announcements from the Saudi Minister, along with his reassurance to address challenges faced by Bangladeshi pilgrims, demonstrate a sincere commitment to facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience. Recent efforts to make Hajj and Umrah more accessible and within an affordable range had been long awaited by our Umrah and Hajj aspirants.

As the Saudi Arabian government continues to take these proactive measures to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Muslims around the world, it reinforces its role as the custodian of Islamic holy sites and a facilitator to promote a profound spiritual journey for millions of believers. Apart from welcoming we expect that these initiatives to inspire other nations to similarly prioritize the well-being and spiritual needs of their citizens and contribute to a more interconnected global Islamic community.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suicide is no solution
KSA to strengthen ties, ease pilgrimage process for Bangladeshis
Big polluters largely stay quiet on climate change
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Stop playing mikes loudly
Why is onion price on the rise?
Canals must be restored to end water-logging in Dhaka
Compensation for road accident victims


Latest News
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
DMP arrests 49 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft