KSA to strengthen ties, ease pilgrimage process for Bangladeshis







According to a news report published in this daily, during a recent meeting between Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah and Bangladesh State Minister for Religious Affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan, a range of positive changes were announced that will directly benefit Bangladeshi pilgrims.



Notably, the Saudi minister assured that expenses for pilgrimage would be reduced for Bangladeshi pilgrims performing Hajj this year. This move addresses a concern that has long been felt by Bangladeshis, as the financial burden of Hajj often posed a significant challenge for many aspiring pilgrims. This decision undoubtedly reflects the Saudi government's commitment to ensure easy accessibility to the holy sites for Bangladeshi Muslims within an affordable range. Moreover, the Saudi Minister also clarified that Bangladeshis will now be able to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia even while on a transit visa.

However, this generous provision is available exclusively to passengers of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas Airlines during their travel. This unique opportunity presents a chance for individuals also to undertake a spiritual journey, even during brief layovers. Additionally, extension of the Umrah visa duration from one month to three months is yet another step towards boosting up the pilgrimage experience for Bangladeshis, enabling them to choose a convenient time that best suits a pilgrim's preferred time.



In general, the recent visit of the Saudi Minister also strengthens the ties between KSA and Bangladesh. The latest series of announcements from the Saudi Minister, along with his reassurance to address challenges faced by Bangladeshi pilgrims, demonstrate a sincere commitment to facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience. Recent efforts to make Hajj and Umrah more accessible and within an affordable range had been long awaited by our Umrah and Hajj aspirants.



As the Saudi Arabian government continues to take these proactive measures to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Muslims around the world, it reinforces its role as the custodian of Islamic holy sites and a facilitator to promote a profound spiritual journey for millions of believers. Apart from welcoming we expect that these initiatives to inspire other nations to similarly prioritize the well-being and spiritual needs of their citizens and contribute to a more interconnected global Islamic community.



