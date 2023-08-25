Should we worry about the RMG industry?







With an average growth rate of 6.52% from 2018 to 2022, Bangladesh has recently placed sixth among the world's fastest-growing economies. The increase in export earnings, particularly from the RMG industry, has contributed the most to this event. Even in 2023, when the world economy was battling to remain stable, Bangladesh's exports saw an increase of 6.67%. Despite facing a decline in the export of leather, jute, home textiles, and agricultural, and engineering products, it's quite surprising how the growth rate was still favorable. The boom comes from the most persistent industry of Bangladesh-RMG which increased its exports by 10.27% to $46.99 billion.



The RMG sector's significant contribution to Bangladesh is nothing new. However, the sector's ability to continue growing is up for discussion. Though the industry has always proved its worth, there have been many rumors that the sector's export revenues may plummet and cause the economy to collapse at any moment. Therefore, a thorough examination of the current developments in the sector and an estimation of the likelihood of such an event are essential.

Nobody does charity in today's world. So, if a country exports a product on a huge scale, it suggests that the country has a competitive or political edge. In the case of Bangladesh's RMG sector, growth is entirely attributable to the country's competitive advantage.



First of all, Bangladesh possesses every component needed for the sector to thrive. The perfect demography, the availability of water, and a competitive wage structure have made the sector's journey smoother. Second, it's important to comprehend the products Bangladesh primarily produces, which are low-end or mid-range goods.Less profit margin compared to high-end products is one disadvantage of such goods. However, there is also a significant benefit. Since they fall under the category of fundamental needs, the desire for low-end goods won't disappear quickly. For instance, demand for the products didn't drop to zero during the Ukraine War or the Corona Pandemic. Thus, under the most pessimistic scenario, a future worldwide crisis or economic turbulence may cause a 5 or 10% decline in this sector's exports. However, the decline won't be as extreme as 60-70% like the high-end products.

The market share of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the global Industry is a reality for which the industry will not plummet dramatically.For around ten years now, Bangladesh has maintained its ranking as one of the top three RMG exporters worldwide serving a sizable portion of global demand. Therefore, its removal from the supply chain will cause disruptions throughout the whole global economy. The abrupt gap in supply won't be filled by other nations, which will drive up prices, compromise quality, and generally destabilize the business.Because the globe does not want to disrupt its supply chain for RMG demand. Therefore, Bangladesh is expected to maintain constant RMG export levels.



Although the RMG sector accounts for the majority of export earnings, Bangladesh should diversify its export product lineup. Diversification, however, is a tactic to boost exports rather than a coercive action. In other words, there is no necessity for the nation to consider from the standpoint of minimizing risk; instead, it might look for diversification to boost its earnings.



Realizing Bangladesh's competitive edge in the RMG industry will help its citizens search for products that can benefit from it as well and promote such ones. For instance, the jute business is expanding globally as industrialized nations emphasize environmentally friendly goods. Therefore, instead of focusing on the analysis of the worldwide market, analysts and decision-makers should instead consider diversifying the RMG industry's export portfolio.



In order to replace orders that drop from one country, the country needs to diversify its export destinations in the RMG industry. For instance, the shipping of clothes from the US and Germany to Bangladesh recently decreased by 6.81% and 5.51%, respectively. However, RMG shipments to nations in the European Union increased by 9.93%year over year to around $23.52 billion, while earnings in FY22 were $21.40 billion, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). Even in non-traditional markets like Japan, Australia, and India, RMG export has increased to 33% on average. Additionally, by diversifying export destinations, nations will become less reliant on one another and won't be able to put pressure on Bangladesh by threatening to reduce imports.



Recent market trends indicate that Bangladesh is drawing in new customers for its RMG products. According to EPB data, in the July to May fiscal 2022-23 period, exports of garments to China, Japan, Australia, India, Korea, and South Africa increased by 46% to 26%. According to Bangladeshi think tanks, the country's yearly exports to the UK would reach $12.3 billionby 2030 as long as clothing shipments continue to have duty-free access to the market there even after it develops.



Bangladesh appears to be aware of what may occur once it departs from LDC status in 2026 and has taken precautions to continue enjoying PTA or FTA benefits after graduation. The news about various bilateral dialogues and partnerships with other nations suggests that Bangladesh is considering how to sustain it's expanding economy for a longer length of time.



It is not only Bangladesh's strength that is supporting the RMG industry; but alsoexternal forces are also working in the country's favor. To reduce their reliance on China, American brands are shifting their sourcing orders to other areas, notably Bangladesh, to reduce logistical and political risks. According to research conducted by the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), Bangladesh is the most competitive garment supplier in terms of cost structure, scoring higher than any other country. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Bangladesh is on track toovertake Chinaas the world's largest cotton garment exporter, and stronger demand prospects are likely to boost cotton consumption.



When it comes to sustainability, Bangladesh boasts 13 of the world's top 15 LEED green factory certifications. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association recently announced that it had reached the US Green Building Council's milestone of having 200 LEED-certified green factories. There are 73 platinum, 113 gold, and 10 silver. Furthermore, according to BGMEA, up to 500 firms in the country are awaiting USGBC accreditation.



Pandemic stress and fluctuations in global markets have posed significant obstacles to Bangladesh's clothing sector. However, the sector's success, product quality, and adaptation to climate change principles have demonstrated why the sector should be prioritized. With LDC graduations and geopolitical games intensifying, the country must be well prepared to absorb any shock and sustain smoothly. The industry must innovate, upgrade, and diversify by investing in flexibility, sustainability, worker welfare, and infrastructure.



The writer is an Independent Researcher and Columnist



