

Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects



Additionally, it is encircled by the principal Asian producers of drugs, several of whom are tightening their drug laws and stepping up enforcement. Bangladesh is becoming a key transit country due to its convenient access to land, sea, and air. Drug traffickers use Dhaka, Chittagong, Comilla, Khulna, and other routes in Bangladesh to ship their goods to markets in North America, Africa, and Europe. It is thought that as goods become more plentiful, more and more people are likely to become involved in the drug trade. Drugs are divided into two groups: 1) Soft drugs, such as glue, hash, alcohol, cigarettes, and marijuana; 2) Hand drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, speed, and amphetamine.



In Bangladesh, stimulant medications are the most frequently utilized medicines. Middle-aged people, young girls, university students, and even pupils in high school are all starting to utilize them. These teenagers did not know about drugs.

Some of them are unable to distinguish between marijuana and amphetamine. Even worse, they have no idea which drugs are harmful. The effects of drugs have three stages that have an impact on social and personal life: 1. the initial stage; 2. the premature stage; 3. the mature stage; 4. the perilous stage; 5. social and economic stage. They completely lose control, disregard social conventions, act violently in public, maintain a bad temper, believe they are always right, refuse to listen to advice, present themselves as highly intelligent and aware people, become frustrated at times, and sometimes even lose their will to live. Youth drug use can render them unproductive, harming the labor market through a lack of workers and deaths, and costing billions in medical expenses and rehabilitation. Drugs cost an average of $1.9 to $3.1 per day, or $7072 to $1135 per year, per person. The cost of the drug itself, medical expenses, lost productivity, and other effects on society like crimes and accidents were all included in the economic impact of drug misuse. Drug abuse's economic repercussions can result in lost productivity and decreased output, which can lead to diseases and early deaths. The young generation is a country's lifeblood. It is often referred to as a nation's support system.



The horrible drug addiction that exists today is weakening this backbone. The effects of drugs have a direct impact on a nation's economy, society, and physical health. It is becoming more of a national issue in Bangladesh. Millions of young people have a significant drug addiction. In recent years, there has been an alarming rise in drug addiction, particularly among young people. It used to be connected to the lower classes of society. However, it is becoming a serious issue for all social levels, particularly our society's most valuable resource, the younger generation. Moreover, young people think it is "Smart" to engage in them. Increased drug addiction harms a nation's ability to prosper economically and increases the likelihood of crime, unforeseen violence, and corruption. And as a result, it causes significant disruption in our society, economics, culture, and every aspect of our daily lives that depends on things working as they should. After using drugs, the body unwinds and the mind feels rejuvenated. if a drug user cannot handle it. He experiences a perishing disposition and is unwilling to work or even communicate. The sufferer experiences a fever, headache, and body itchiness, and occasionally, vomiting also takes place. The majority of the students in this category are unhappy and disillusioned with their academic careers. The issue of drug addiction and trafficking has spread internationally due to the quick expansion of trade and business beyond national borders. A thirteen-nation international conference on narcotic drugs was thus conducted in China in 1909 as a measure of drug control. The Hague Convention on Narcotics, the first international treaty for the restriction of drug traffic, was the resultant worldwide opinion convention, which took place in 1912.



Several agreements and announcements made to stop the trafficking of illicit drugs came after that. The Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (SCND), which sought to streamline and assemble the global drug control apparatus, was one of the most significant treaties addressing drug misuse. In 1961, the convention formalized all of the multilateral agreements already in existence and combined the international narcotics control board (INCB) with the permanent central control board. The government, parents, and society must work together to find solutions to the drug addiction problem. In the struggle against this issue, no one can prevail alone. Participation can help to reduce this issue.



The government can play roles such as adding lessons about drugs to textbooks or national curricula, strictly regulating the drug industry, consulting with international organizations and soliciting assistance, and implementing drug abuse prevention programs in schools and colleges; the government should implement a rehabilitation program; establish a drug control unit under the ministry of health; adopt a national policy and drug-related laws; deploy community police in high-risk areas to regulate drug-related businesses and activities; and create a special force to stop drug-related activities and to enforce laws.



The role of the family is to address the demands of the young positively, to monitor the parents and elders regularly, to educate the young about the negative effects of drug addiction, to take appropriate action after involvement with drugs through various types of medical procedures, to adopt religious knowledge and practices, and to partake in regular family prayer. The role of society is to educate people about the negative effects of drug addiction, to instill a sense of self-awareness in the nation's youth regarding drug abuse, to help those who have overcome addictions by serving as role models for others, to use social media effectively by organizing events, pages, and other initiatives against drug abuse, and to run a variety of campaigns. Illegal drug transportation has to be swiftly regulated for the protection of our people and society from this deadly game. Addiction to drugs is not a personal issue for addicts; rather, it is a communal one that is becoming a national issue.



The writer is a Master's Student, East West University



