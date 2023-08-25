

Empathy and Reconciliation for a Better Future



It is not an exaggeration to say that most people in the world are trying to be 'good` individuals if we set aside those who have been offended and `perhaps rightly` perceive their surroundings as adversaries or even as hostile. In fact, most of us think, we are good humans. We often try to justify and even acquit our bad aspects in the eyes of others. To be honest (I'm not sure how much I can be), the things we see as 'good' in othersandthe 'goodness' in our perceptionsthe carry content that is pleasing to us and aligns with our interests. Sometimes something that the majority considers 'good' may seem 'too bad' for others, of course it depends on interests and perceptions of parties'. In some cases, perceptions of a smaller group may even be more accurate than those of a larger group. That's why inclusiveness is so crucial in every process. Therefore, pluralism is more important than majoritarianism.



Just like individuals, societies also have memories, namely collective memories. Although we can conceptualize the memory of society as the average of all its members, but that would not be quite accurate. Because each individual's determination and dominance in society are different, those who are decisive and dominant in society can direct our perceptions; sometimes they can make us to see the truth, and other times they can make us blind to it.

If we experience traumatic situations such as war, terror, etc.in the past, particularly in the near past, may encounter challenges in acting pragmatically and rationally because of emotional predominance.Even if we attempt to act pragmatically, we may shy away from what is correct and rational due to the possibility and fear that our social circle may perceive it as a 'betrayal of the past'. This situation shows us that the traumas of the past can be treated more easily by individuals with greater awareness, but the main thing is collective rehabilitation. This is not something that can be achieved only through individual efforts. In this regard, it is essential that the rulers of the countries and all stakeholders and parties approach the solution to the problems sincerely and develop policies accordingly.



Hence, above all, it is very valuable that the main determinants, namely the rulers and other parties, contributeto the rehabilitation processes. With the support of the main determinants in the system, individuals can express themselves more easily and contribute more to the progressive processes in the societies they live in.The best example to be given about the rehabilitation of societies and nations is the story of the union established by Europe tired of WW II. Wise men persuaded the governments after the war and ensured the establishment of the European Coal and Steel Community, which after a few decades laid the foundation of today's European Union. The establishment of such a structure was a vital themein preparing societies for a common future by getting rid of the traumas of the past. Both progressive and inclusive steps would be taken, or the swamps would not be drained, and people would continue to sink deeper into the swamps. With a progressive and forgivingapproach, the Europeans were freed from problems thatpreviously thought to be chronic. Of course, no system promises paradise. More democratic, liberal and prosperous societies can provide more just, egalitarian and satisfactory living conditions for their people.



For reconciliation and peace, it is important to take bold and smart steps to remove the dark clouds that depress societies. It is very difficult to forgive after traumas, but forgiveness is also an act of courage and virtue. Forgiveness is important for the future of humanity and societies, and it open up communication channels and positive perception changes. Notions such as "forgiveness", "empathy", "inclusiveness" and "awareness" are very vital in peacebuilding, reconciliation and social harmony. It is very difficult, but in some cases, we have to watch our own truths from the perspective of others. Our own "truths" can sometimes mislead us. Because our correctness may look different from others' perspectives. This is why we should question ourselves and our ideas in every situation.



Indeed, our experiences and knowledge inherited from the past are guiding us. However, obsessive questioning of what has happened and being stuck in the mistakes of the past are also the biggest obstacles to our progress.



Promoting reconciliation among social groups and nations, especially among those with opposing perceptions is vital for peace and stability of the countries and their regions. Initiatives that encourage dialogue, understanding, and forgiveness can help mend relationships and bridge divides.



Reconciliation commitments of social determinants are crucial to resolving problems. However, additional mechanisms are needed for lasting solutions. In countries that are struggling with the aftereffects of terrible experiences in past, havinganefficient and politically neutral justice system is also essential to ensure accountability for past crimes and prevent future conflicts. This can only be achieved with the transitional justice mechanisms that can ensure optimal judicial outcomes.



Emancipation, development and keeping up with the times are very important for the future of the countries and their citizens. Clinging to the past instead of focusing on the future leads to huge mistakes. Drawing inspiration from good experiences of the past and focusing on progressive goals can yield very beneficial results. Instead of periodical stories that will be applauded by certain parties, in each part of the world, efforts should be made to write immortal success stories "with humans, love of nature and life at the center" which will be accepted by everyone. In today's world, where there are many conflicts and uncertainties, it's crucial for the political determinants and countries to be more in dialogue with each other, more inclusive, and more pro-reconciliation. Whether in domestic or international affairs, implementing policies that will lead to lasting solutions instead of the short- and medium-term interests of certain segments will be the best legacy to be left to future generations.



The author is the Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo to The People'sRepublic of Bangladesh



