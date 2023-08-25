Video
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebites in Pabna, M’singh

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

A young man and a minor child died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Mymensingh, on Tuesday.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) died from snakebite in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Raqibul Islam Khan alias Raqib, 22, son of Ahed Ali, a resident of Satiakola Village under Kashinathpur Union in the upazila. He was an honours second year student and general secretary of Kashinathpur Shaheed Nurul Hossain Degree College Unit of BCL.  

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Raqib at night while he along with his friends was sitting on the bank of a pond in the area, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to a snake charmer first. From there he was brought back to home, but at around 10 pm, the family members took him to Kashinathpur Ma General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Pabna Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Raqib was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at Pabna Sadar Hospital.
 
Officer-in-Charge of Santhia Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A two-year-old child died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Pachahar Village under Tangab Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ariyan, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of the area.

According to the deceased's family sources, a poisonous snake entered the house and bit the child when he was playing on the ground. He fell conscious at that time.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ariyan dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Sagar confirmed the incident.


