7 killed, 12 injured in road mishaps







GAIBANDHA: A traffic policeman was killed after being run over by a truck in the district town on Thursday morning.



The accident took place at Zero Point in the town at around 7:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Biplab Islam, 51, hailed from Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District. He worked in Gaibandha Traffic Department.



According to police and local sources, Biplab was going to his duty at Gaibandha Zero Point in the morning. At that time, a speedy truck ran over him from behind. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed in and recovered his body from the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station (PS) Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Madanpur area of the upazila at noon.



The deceased was identified as Ziabul Islam, 30, son of Shabaj Ali, a resident of Marzad Tekerbari Village under Dakshin Khurma Union in the upazila. He was a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver by profession.



The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately. Of them, the conditions of the three were stated to be critical.



Local Fire Service personnel and eyewitnesses said a Chhatak-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw was collided head-on with a Sunamganj-bound covered van in Madanpur area of the upazila at noon, which left the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and and its five passengers injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The fire service personnel rescued the injured with the help of locals and admitted them to hospital.

However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicles.



Joykalas Highway PS OC Kabir Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An ethnic woman was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Hattali Chakma, 48, a resident of Reservechhara Village under Kabakhali Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the woman, mother of two children, was returning home riding by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. On the way, the auto-rickshaw suddenly overturned on the road after losing its control over the steering in Proshanti Canteen area, which left her seriously injured.



She was then rescued by the locals and taken to Dighinala Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



PABNA: A nurse was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident on her way to hospital in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place at Ishwardi Girls School and College intersection area on Airport Road in the upazila at around 7 am.



The deceased was identified as Rozina Akter Rozi, 37, daughter of Afzal Malitha, a resident of Arambaria Village under Sanra Union in the upazila. She worked as a senior nurse at Alo General Hospital in the upazila town.



Sanra Union Parishad (UP) Member Aslam Uddin said Rozi was going to the hospital riding on a motorcycle from her home for an emergency delivery of a pregnant woman at around 6:30 am. The pregnant woman's husband Solaiman sat behind the nurse on the motorcycle.



On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided with an electric pole in Ishwardi Girls School and College intersection area on Airport Road at around 7 am. Rozina died on the spot and Solaiman was injured at that time.



Later on, fire service personnel recovered the body from the scene and admitted the injured to a hospital, the UP member added.



Ishwardi PS Investigation Officer Hashan Basir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Baraigram Hospital on Wednesday noon.



Deceased Rafiq Uddin, 50, son of Mahir Uddin, was a resident of Parkol Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.



Majhgaon UP Chairman Abdullah Al Azad Dulal said Rafiq Uddin was returning the house along with his buffalo from his cropland in the afternoon of August 18. On the way, a speedy motorcycle hit him in front of Agran Filling Station of the area, leaving Rafiq Uddin seriously injured.



The family members rescued him and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital first, and later, shifted him to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Memorial Hospital. Rafiq Uddin was released from there on Tuesday. After returning the house, his condition deteriorated further. Following this, the family members took him to Baraigram Upazila Hospital, where succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday noon while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.



CHUADANGA: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Hat Boalia-Gangni regional road in Alamdanga Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased were identified as Sajidur Rahman, 55, son of late Atiar Rahman, and Khairul Islam, 40, son of Shokha Munna. Both of them were residents of Shibpur Village under Gangni Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Alamdanga PS OC Biplob Kumar Nath said a group of eight day-labours were going to their workplace in Jhorpara Village under Gangni Upazila of Meherpur District riding on an easy-bike.



When the vehicle reached in front of Sonali Bank on the Hat Boalia-Gangni regional road, a fish-laden truck coming from the opposite side smashed it, leaving all of the easy-bike passengers critically injured.



They were, later, rescued by locals and taken to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajidur and Khairul dead and referred others to Kushtia Medical College Hospital and Chuadanga Sadar Hospital for better treatment.



Being informed, police have recovered the bodies and sent those to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicles, but the drivers and heir helpers managed to flee the scene.



Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Seven people including two women have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Gaibandha, Sunamganj, Khagrachhari, Pabna, Natore and Chuadanga, in four days.GAIBANDHA: A traffic policeman was killed after being run over by a truck in the district town on Thursday morning.The accident took place at Zero Point in the town at around 7:30 am.The deceased was identified as Biplab Islam, 51, hailed from Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District. He worked in Gaibandha Traffic Department.According to police and local sources, Biplab was going to his duty at Gaibandha Zero Point in the morning. At that time, a speedy truck ran over him from behind. He died on the spot.Being informed, police rushed in and recovered his body from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station (PS) Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Madanpur area of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Ziabul Islam, 30, son of Shabaj Ali, a resident of Marzad Tekerbari Village under Dakshin Khurma Union in the upazila. He was a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver by profession.The identities of the injured persons could not be known immediately. Of them, the conditions of the three were stated to be critical.Local Fire Service personnel and eyewitnesses said a Chhatak-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw was collided head-on with a Sunamganj-bound covered van in Madanpur area of the upazila at noon, which left the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and and its five passengers injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The fire service personnel rescued the injured with the help of locals and admitted them to hospital.However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicles.Joykalas Highway PS OC Kabir Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An ethnic woman was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Hattali Chakma, 48, a resident of Reservechhara Village under Kabakhali Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said the woman, mother of two children, was returning home riding by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. On the way, the auto-rickshaw suddenly overturned on the road after losing its control over the steering in Proshanti Canteen area, which left her seriously injured.She was then rescued by the locals and taken to Dighinala Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.PABNA: A nurse was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident on her way to hospital in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place at Ishwardi Girls School and College intersection area on Airport Road in the upazila at around 7 am.The deceased was identified as Rozina Akter Rozi, 37, daughter of Afzal Malitha, a resident of Arambaria Village under Sanra Union in the upazila. She worked as a senior nurse at Alo General Hospital in the upazila town.Sanra Union Parishad (UP) Member Aslam Uddin said Rozi was going to the hospital riding on a motorcycle from her home for an emergency delivery of a pregnant woman at around 6:30 am. The pregnant woman's husband Solaiman sat behind the nurse on the motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided with an electric pole in Ishwardi Girls School and College intersection area on Airport Road at around 7 am. Rozina died on the spot and Solaiman was injured at that time.Later on, fire service personnel recovered the body from the scene and admitted the injured to a hospital, the UP member added.Ishwardi PS Investigation Officer Hashan Basir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Baraigram Hospital on Wednesday noon.Deceased Rafiq Uddin, 50, son of Mahir Uddin, was a resident of Parkol Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.Majhgaon UP Chairman Abdullah Al Azad Dulal said Rafiq Uddin was returning the house along with his buffalo from his cropland in the afternoon of August 18. On the way, a speedy motorcycle hit him in front of Agran Filling Station of the area, leaving Rafiq Uddin seriously injured.The family members rescued him and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital first, and later, shifted him to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Memorial Hospital. Rafiq Uddin was released from there on Tuesday. After returning the house, his condition deteriorated further. Following this, the family members took him to Baraigram Upazila Hospital, where succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday noon while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.CHUADANGA: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Hat Boalia-Gangni regional road in Alamdanga Upazila of the district early Monday.The deceased were identified as Sajidur Rahman, 55, son of late Atiar Rahman, and Khairul Islam, 40, son of Shokha Munna. Both of them were residents of Shibpur Village under Gangni Union in the upazila.Quoting locals, Alamdanga PS OC Biplob Kumar Nath said a group of eight day-labours were going to their workplace in Jhorpara Village under Gangni Upazila of Meherpur District riding on an easy-bike.When the vehicle reached in front of Sonali Bank on the Hat Boalia-Gangni regional road, a fish-laden truck coming from the opposite side smashed it, leaving all of the easy-bike passengers critically injured.They were, later, rescued by locals and taken to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sajidur and Khairul dead and referred others to Kushtia Medical College Hospital and Chuadanga Sadar Hospital for better treatment.Being informed, police have recovered the bodies and sent those to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicles, but the drivers and heir helpers managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.