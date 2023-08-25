Illegal sand lifting threatens flood protection embankment at Manda



MANDA, NAOGAON, Aug 24: Flood protection embankment on the left bank of the Atrai River in Ayanpur Mouja area in Manda Upazila of the district has been under threat due to reckless sand lifting.It has been alleged, the sand lifting is taking place in the outside of the lease area. Leasee Moazzem Hossain has been continuing sand lifting for the last four months. He has already begged at least Taka one crore.Locals said, the embankment part in the left bank of the river had been under threat in 2019. District Balumahal Lease Committee and Water Development Board (WDB) at a joint meeting dropped Aynapur Mouja from the lease list. This year also this Mouja was not included in the lease list.But leasee Moazzem Hossain has been lifting sand from the Mouja area by using his influence.A mass-signed complaint has been made to Naogaon deputy commissioner (DC), Manda upazila nirbahi officer, and upazila assistant commissioner (AC-land).A dweller of Dosti Village Moynul Islam said if the sand lifting continues this way, along both sides of the river, trees, houses and Pathakata Bazar will be under threat. Also embankments of both banks of the river will get into the river bed. Pathkata Ferry Ghat has already been under threat.Despite repeated complaints to the DC office in this regard, no step was taken against the leasee, he added.Leasee Moazzem Hossain said, "I have taken lease of the upstream part of the Atrai River at Tk 1.93 crore including income tax and VAT up to Bengali Year 1430. Sand lifting has been going on since Pahela Baishakh."When asked about Aynapur, he said, "I am lifting sand from Pathakata Mouja of Mohadevpur."AC-Land Zakir Munsi said, in a measurement, it is found sand is being lifted from Ayanpur Mouja. The matter will be informed to the authorities concerned, and necessary measures will be taken, he added.