Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Khulna tree fair earns Tk 80 lakh

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Our Correspondent

Khulna tree fair earns Tk 80 lakh

Khulna tree fair earns Tk 80 lakh

KHULNA, Aug 24: The four-week long divisional tree plantation and tree fair-2023 ended on the circuit house premises on Wednesday evening, with a sale earning of Tk 80 lakh.
 
 A total of 71,000 tree saplings were sold during the fair. This information was confirmed by an official of the Divisional Tree Fair and Tree Plantation Celebration Committee.   

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif was in the chair.  

Additional Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Md Sajid Hossain, Additional DIG Joydev Chowdhury, Conservator of Forests Mihir Kumar Doe and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman spoke as special guests.  

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain delivered the welcome speech. President of Nursery Owners Association S M Badrul Alam Royal delivered the greeting speech.
   
Deputy Minister Begum Habibun Nahar said, there is no alternative to planting trees to get a healthy life. "We need oxygen to survive which we get from trees. So, we need to plant more trees," he added.
 
Later on, the chief guest distributed crest and certificate among the best nursery representatives and prizes among the winners of art and essay competition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two die from snakebites in Pabna, M’singh
7 killed, 12 injured in road mishaps
Illegal sand lifting threatens flood protection embankment at Manda
Khulna tree fair earns Tk 80 lakh
Six minors drown in four districts
8 gamblers nabbed in Sunamganj
Kit crisis halts dengue tests at Kamalnagar
Man to be hanged for killing girl after rape


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft