Khulna tree fair earns Tk 80 lakh

KHULNA, Aug 24: The four-week long divisional tree plantation and tree fair-2023 ended on the circuit house premises on Wednesday evening, with a sale earning of Tk 80 lakh.A total of 71,000 tree saplings were sold during the fair. This information was confirmed by an official of the Divisional Tree Fair and Tree Plantation Celebration Committee.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif was in the chair.Additional Commissioner of Metropolitan Police Md Sajid Hossain, Additional DIG Joydev Chowdhury, Conservator of Forests Mihir Kumar Doe and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman spoke as special guests.Divisional Forest Officer Dr Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain delivered the welcome speech. President of Nursery Owners Association S M Badrul Alam Royal delivered the greeting speech.Deputy Minister Begum Habibun Nahar said, there is no alternative to planting trees to get a healthy life. "We need oxygen to survive which we get from trees. So, we need to plant more trees," he added.Later on, the chief guest distributed crest and certificate among the best nursery representatives and prizes among the winners of art and essay competition.