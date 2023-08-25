Six minors drown in four districts





NARAYANGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Bandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz, 3, son of Kabir Mia, and Anaf, 3, son of Nuruzzaman, residents of Jeodhara Village in the upazila.

It was known that the two children fell down into a pond next to their houses while they were walking along the bank of the pond in the afternoon.

Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond in the evening.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jubaer, 4, son of Durul Islam, a resident of Sherpur Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Parbatipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Moajjem Hossain said the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank in the afternoon.

Later on, local people recovered the body from the pond, the UP chairman added.

NETRAKONA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Atpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mongalshid Village under Telighati Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, 7, son of Ibrahim Mia, and Khadiza, 5, daughter of Mustafa Mia, residents of Mongalshid area.

Atpara PS OC Uzzal Kanti Sarker said the two minors fell in a pond in the area while they were playing on its bank.

Later on, local people found their bodies floating on water and rescued them from the pond.

They then took them to Atpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Meanwhile, an unnatural death case was recorded with Atpara PS in this connection, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A sixteen-month-old minor child drowned in a pond in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Anvir Hossain, son of Feroz Alam Sumon, a resident of Molla Bari under Panchgaon Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Anvir fell down in a pond behind the house at around 12 pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child from the pond and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Anvir dead.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chatkhil PS Rahena Akhter said no one informed the matter to police yet.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



