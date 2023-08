SUNAMGANJ, Aug 24: Police arrested eight gamblers from Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.



SUNAMGANJ, Aug 24: Police arrested eight gamblers from Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested are: Md Nasir Uddin, 22, Rony Majumder, 28, Sadiqul Islam, 24, Rupon Sarkar, 33, Wasim Ahmed, 22, Md Sadikul Islam, 26, Md Anowar Miah, 28, and Swapan Talukder, 22, residents of Paiukurati Village.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dharmapasha Police Station (PS) Md Moniruzzaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the PS, conducted a raided Paikurati Union Parishad premises at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.Police also seized gambling equipment and Tk 1,480 in cash from their possession at that time.