Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:48 PM
Kit crisis halts dengue tests at Kamalnagar

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Aug 24: Kit crisis is hampering dengue tests in Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex in the district.

According to the hospital sources, the dengue menace has turned alarming in the upazila. Since beginning of July, the disease has been going worse.

With the rising number of dengue patient rush, the hospital authorities are hiccupping to test and treat due to lack of necessary tools. Per day 40-45 fever patients are tested and treated in the hospital. Testing kits have already been finished.

Due to the kit crisis, dengue is being tested outside.   

Till August 4, a total of 211 samples were tested. Of these 169 cases were found positive.
 
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Taher said, affected patients are being treated in two newly opened wards. The demand for 1,000 kits has been sent to the Department of Health. These will reach there soon, he added.

"At this time, people will have to be aware of the deadly situation of dengue. After dengue symptoms appearing, advice should be taken from doctors, without staying at house," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suchitra Ranjan Das said, "If people are not aware, the dengue menace will go further up. We have taken various initiatives to make people aware of the situation."

The UNO asked people for keeping clean their house yards, flower tabs, plastic pots, abandoned tyres, plastic drums, earthen pots, buckets, tin pots, green coconut shells, and containers.


