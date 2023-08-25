Man to be hanged for killing girl after rape







Munshiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Faizunnesa handed down the verdict.

The court also sentenced him to seven years' jail and fined Tk 7,000.





According to the prosecution, 17-year-old Laila Akter Limu went to a tailoring shop named 'Dorji Ghar' at Chan Super Market of Baroikhali Bazar in Sreenagar Upazila of the district to make a dress for her on August 28, 2018.



Khokon kept the girl confined tactfully to his shop and violated her there. He then strangulated to girl to death and dumped the body in the Icchamati River.



On August 31 in 2018, locals spotted Limu's body and informed the matter to police.



Later on, police arrested Khokon.



Abdul Matin, father of Limu, filed a case with Sreenagar Police Station in this regard.



Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



