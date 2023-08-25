Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

ATLANTA, Aug 24: Donald Trump is to surrender on racketeering charges and likely have his mugshot taken at a Georgia jail on Thursday, setting the stage for a fourth criminal trial next year as he bids to reclaim the White House.

The 77-year-old former president will be arrested at Atlanta's notorious Fulton County Jail, accused of conspiring with 18 codefendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.

The booking of the billionaire real estate tycoon in his fourth and final indictment sets up a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with hitting the campaign trail.    

The arrest comes just hours after Trump spurned a televised primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin featuring eight of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination -- all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.

He managed to steal the spotlight though as the focus of questions, with all but two of the candidates saying they would support Trump as the party's nominee even if he were convicted in any of the cases.

During a rambling pre-recorded interview with former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson -- which aired on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as the debate -- Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments filed against him as "nonsense."

He said the Justice Department had been "weaponized" under Democratic President Joe Biden to hamstring his White House bid.

A tight security perimeter has been set up ahead of Trump's arrival at the Fulton County Jail, an overcrowded facility that is under investigation by the Justice Department for a slew of inmate deaths and deplorable living conditions.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash
Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Pak anti-terrorism court allows Imran's arrest over May riots
King Charles III to visit France in September
Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant, China furious
Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies
At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft