Pak anti-terrorism court allows Imran's arrest over May riots







Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail sentence following his conviction earlier this month in another corruption case.



He denies the charges and alleges he is being targeted by the government to prevent him from contesting the forthcoming national elections.

On Wednesday, the antiterrorism court in Lahore city gave its approval after the police filed an application seeking to question Khan over the storming of the so-called Jinnah House, the official residence of a top military commander in the city.



After Khan was picked up by the paramilitary troopers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9, thousands of his angry supporters hit the streets, attacking government and military installations and demanding his release.



In one such attack, dozens of people entered the residence of a military commander in Lahore and set a part of it on fire. �AL JAZEERA



