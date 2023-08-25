King Charles III to visit France in September







LONDON, Aug 24: King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace and the Elysee said Thursday, several months after a scheduled trip was cancelled due to protests.During the visit from September 20-22, Britain's head of state and his wife Queen Camilla will visit Paris and Bordeaux, Buckingham Palace said in a statement."The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France," the palace added.In Paris, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the visit was "an honour for France at a time when our country will also be hosting the Rugby World Cup"."It will bear witness to the depth of the historic ties that unite our two countries and our two peoples, and will help showcase French expertise and know-how".The initial visit, which would have been Charles's first official trip abroad as monarch, was postponed in March at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France. �AFP