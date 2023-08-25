Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

King Charles III to visit France in September

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

LONDON, Aug 24: King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace and the Elysee said Thursday, several months after a scheduled trip was cancelled due to protests.

During the visit from September 20-22, Britain's head of state and his wife Queen Camilla will visit Paris and Bordeaux, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France," the palace added.

In Paris, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the visit was "an honour for France at a time when our country will also be hosting the Rugby World Cup".

"It will bear witness to the depth of the historic ties that unite our two countries and our two peoples, and will help showcase French expertise and know-how".

The initial visit, which would have been Charles's first official trip abroad as monarch, was postponed in March at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash
Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Pak anti-terrorism court allows Imran's arrest over May riots
King Charles III to visit France in September
Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant, China furious
Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies
At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires
At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft