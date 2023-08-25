Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant, China furious







The start of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.



Live video provided by plant operator TEPCO showed two engineers clicking on computer mouses and an official saying -- after a countdown -- that the "valves near the seawater transport pumps are opening".

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater is treated and will be harmless, a position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The IAEA said on Thursday that new on-site tests had confirmed the levels of radioactive tritium in the water being discharged were safe. �AFP



