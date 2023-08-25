Video
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:47 PM
Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

MOSCOW, Aug 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

In a video link address, Putin said Russia was interested in developing "multi-faceted ties" with Africa, which has been roiled by fuel and food price rises resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's July exit from the Black Sea grain deal has seen grain prices soar, hitting many African countries very hard. Russia and Ukraine are among the world's biggest grain exporters.

In his remarks, Putin also said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

"Over the past two years, exports to Africa of Russian crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas have increased by 2.6 times," he said. �REUTERS



