Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:47 PM
Shakib comes to ground, meets with Mahmudullah, Soumya

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan came at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This is for the first time Shakib seen in the national tent since regaining his ODI captaincy.

Shakib returned home on August 22 after taking part in the Global T20 in Canada followed by the Lankan Premier League (LPL). By this time, a lot of changes took place in Bangladesh's cricket arena. Tamim Iqbal stepped down as ODI skipper and the BCB announced Shakib as Bangladesh's ODI captain, who had been leading the Tigers in Test and T20i formats.
 
Shakib came at Mirpur at 12:30pm (BST) and had a special meeting with Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar, none of whom are in the Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad. Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha and other coaching staff were present during the meeting. He however, didn't start practice on the rainy Thursday.

During the meeting, the cricketers' performance in the practice session was also reviewed watching their videos. The information was collected through the GPS kit which was attached with players during their training. This was the first time when the BCB introduced GPS technology for Tigers' practice.

The technology provides all kinds of information and the workload management of the cricketers including running capacity, heart rates and how many steps a player walks during the session. All the information are then transferred to a
laptop in the dressing room via
GPS-technology.



