ICC Men s Cricket World Cup 2023

Tigers to warm-up against Sri Lanka, England

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the official warm-up fixtures for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka and England before starting the mega cricketing event on October 5.

The 10 teams will play two official 50-over contests each during the week with matches to be held in three different cities across India.

The matches will be held in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram between 29 September and 3 October and will provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.

On the opening day of warm-up fixtures Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will tackle Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad. The Tigers will engage with English Lions on October 2.

All games will commence at 2:30pm (BST) and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.

The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19 this year. Ten teams will participate in the tournament, including the defending champions, England.

The final of the event is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, while Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the two semifinals.


