Women's hockey team to start 5-a-side WC qualifier today

Bangladesh national women's hockey team will start their Women's Asian Hockey five-a-side World Cup Qualifier campaign from today (Friday) in Salalah, Oman with an aim to make a winning start.On the first day of the meet, Bangladesh women's meet Indonesia at 11 am (BST) and face Chinese Taipei at 6 pm (BST).Ten countries-- split into two groups-- will compete in the qualifying round of the women's competition which will continue till 28.Bangladesh was placed in Challengers Pool with Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Iran and hosts Oman while India, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand were put in Elite Pool.Bangladesh will play their remaining matches against Iran and hosts Oman on Saturday (Aug 26) and play their last group match against Hong Kong on August 27.Three teams from the qualifying round will play the World Cup Hockey.Bangladesh women's hockey team is going to taking part in the international hockey nearly after four years, aiming to beat Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia. BSS