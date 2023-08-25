GM Ziaur finishes 13th in Abu Dhabi Int'l Chess







GM Ziaur Rahman earned six points out of nine games and tied for the eighth place and eventually he finished 13th place in the tie-breaking system.



IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman became 79th with 4.5 points, FM Tahsin Tazwar Zia became 113th with 3.5 points and GM Enamul Hossain Razib became 123rd with three points.

The eighth or penultimate round games were held on Wednesday lst night with GM Ziaur Rahman split point with GM M Pranesh of India, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman won against WIM Kamalidenova Meruert of Kazakhstan, GM Enamul Hossain Razib split point with WIM Zhou Guijui of China and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia lost to FM Aditya Vikram Paul of India.



A total of 145 players from twenty four countries including forty one grandmasters, six women's grandmasters, fifty four International Masters and three women's International Masters participated in this event. �BSS



