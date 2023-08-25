Corruption rife in Sri Lanka cricket for decades: minister







Urban development minister Prasanna Ranatunga said "massive financial fraud" continued to vex the island nation's cricket board and called for reforms.



"The World Cup victory was the biggest curse for our cricket," Ranatunga said.

"Money started flowing to the cricket board after 1996 and with that came those who wanted to steal."



He was speaking during a private member's motion to reform the cricket board and investigate corruption allegations.



Local media reports in recent weeks have accused Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials of misusing board funds to pay for their friends and family to travel to Australia for last year's T20 World Cup.



Sri Lanka's inglorious exit from that tournament was accompanied by disciplinary issues and corruption, an independent inquiry found this year, along with criminal charges against one cricketer. �AFP



