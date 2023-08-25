Video
AFC Cup s group stage

Bashundhara Kings faces Maziya SRC next month

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Sports Reporter

AFC Cup's group stageBangladesh Premier league champion Bashundhara Kings will play in the AFC's second-tier tournament AFC Cup's group stage as per the fixture drawn at the AFC Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on Thursday.

The champion team of Bangladesh Premier League 2022-23 was already relegated from the AFC Champions League playoffs.
Bashundhara Kings will play in the Group-D along with other top teams from South Asia.
The other opponents are Odhisha Football Club, Mohun Bagan SG from India and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club from the Maldives.
 
Although the matches of the last edition were played at a centralised venue due to the Coronavirus breakout, the matches of this edition will be played on a home and away basis.

Thus, the boys will have to play six matches in the tournament. The top team from the group will get ticket to play the next round.

The first match of Bashudhara is against the Maldives club on 18 or 19 September in the Islands country. The last match is against Odhisha FC on 11 or 12 December.

Match schedule
Match 1 - 18/19 September - Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya SRC
Match 2 - 2/3 October- Bashundhara Kings vs OdhishaFC
Match 3 - 23/24 October- Bashundhara Kings vsMohun Bagan SG
Match 4 - 6/7 November- Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan SG
Match 5 - 27/28 November- Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya SRC
Match 6 - 11/12 December- Bashundhara Kings vs Odhisha FC.


