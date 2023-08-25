Bashundhara Kings faces Maziya SRC next month







The champion team of Bangladesh Premier League 2022-23 was already relegated from the AFC Champions League playoffs.

Bashundhara Kings will play in the Group-D along with other top teams from South Asia.





Although the matches of the last edition were played at a centralised venue due to the Coronavirus breakout, the matches of this edition will be played on a home and away basis.



Thus, the boys will have to play six matches in the tournament. The top team from the group will get ticket to play the next round.



The first match of Bashudhara is against the Maldives club on 18 or 19 September in the Islands country. The last match is against Odhisha FC on 11 or 12 December.



Match schedule

Match 1 - 18/19 September - Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya SRC

Match 2 - 2/3 October- Bashundhara Kings vs OdhishaFC

Match 3 - 23/24 October- Bashundhara Kings vsMohun Bagan SG

Match 4 - 6/7 November- Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan SG

Match 5 - 27/28 November- Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya SRC

Match 6 - 11/12 December- Bashundhara Kings vs Odhisha FC.



