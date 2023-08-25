Competing gives Ukrainian athletes 'temporary relief' from war







In normal times the athletes and Dobrynska, who is now the vice-president of the Ukrainian athletics federation, and head coach Oleksii Serdiuchenko would have awoken in Budapest on Thursday and celebrated their nation's Day of Independence.



However, the day that is meant to mark Ukraine's liberation from the Soviet Union in 1991 will for a second year be overshadowed by the presence of Russian troops on their territory.

"All people think about at this competition is the war," she said at the championships.



"But for one minute, or however long it lasts, when the athletes compete in their event they forget about everything and try to achieve something special for the Ukrainian people."



The team were able to prepare for the championships in Slovakia.



However, Dobrynska said for those athletes who had trained in Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022 it had been a nightmarish experience.



"For the athletes these have been very hard times," she said.



"For those training in Ukraine like (400m hurdler) Anna Ryzhkova the sirens go off and she needs to go to the shelter.



"She comes back to training and it sometimes lasts for four to five hours," Dobrynska said.



Sprinter Tetyana Melnik "told me when she goes to training she wants to sleep as all night there are sirens.



"The sirens wake her up and she has to go somewhere for safety.



"She comes to training and she tells her coach 'I want to train but I cannot'."



Serdiuchenko says while it may appear strange for athletes to have remained in a country at war -- and despite the turmoil, Ukraine still managed to hold national trials it is a huge emotional wrench to leave. �AFP



