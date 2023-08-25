

Henry Olonga apologizes to Heath Streak



Olonga also shared the screenshot of the Whatsapp chats between Sean Williams and Pommie Mbangwa, where the death news first surfaced.



Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, where Olonga resides, he said, "my tweet goty more traction. I issued my various retractions and apologies to Heath".

Explaining the sequence of the confusion, he says, "It is complicated and although I could share some personal intimate correspondence between the Streaks, I shall limit it to what is simple. We all heard it is imminent. So I know how grave things are".



"I was even asked along with others touched by his life to provide a eulogy so that Heath can see them while he is here, which I did.



Then someone else published on Twitter that it had actually happened. Gave a RIP tribute basically. Someone currently who is playing in the CPL and who is very close to Heath. He then deleted the tweet many hours later. A Facebook page announced it.



Zimbabwean and Rhodesian sportsmen I think. I did check with two other former players who confirmed it. We were all obviously mistaken".



"I did ask the family but got no response from them or another former team mate. It was late at night as I am in Aus.



By then a few others had posted about it and so I then did a tribute with pictures and the rest as they say is history. I had a somewhat higher traction than the others.



Mid afternoon Streaky replies to my enquiry of his well being and gets in touch to correct the story. I amend all my posts and here we are.



It has been a sad day as I really did think we lost him so try processing that with what we have now. Of course no malice intended and it grew a life of its own".



"Heath and I are on good terms. It just went a little crazy. Of course I have apologised", Olonga concluded.



