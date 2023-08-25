Silva signs new Manchester City deal







Silva had been linked with a transfer window move from the Etihad Stadium, with Spanish giants Barcelona long reported to be interested in the 29-year-old.



But he has now ended any lingering speculation about his future by agreeing a new contract with last season's treble-winners -- City also lifted the FA Cup -- after his previous contract was due to expire in 2025.

"I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here," Silva told the club's website.



"I am going into my seventh season at City. Since I arrived, I can only remember one season where we weren't successful, so to be here until now meant trophies, meant winning a lot and I like to win. It is a very good feeling and I wanted to keep it that way."



Silva joined City in 2017 and has scored 55 goals in 308 appearances while amassing an impressive haul of silverware for Pep Guardiola's side that includes five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.



"Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we're delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.



"His quality and technical ability is fantastic - and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.



"Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years." �AFP



LONDON, AUG 24: Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City until at least 2026 after the Portugal midfielder signed a new contract with the Premier League and European champions.Silva had been linked with a transfer window move from the Etihad Stadium, with Spanish giants Barcelona long reported to be interested in the 29-year-old.But he has now ended any lingering speculation about his future by agreeing a new contract with last season's treble-winners -- City also lifted the FA Cup -- after his previous contract was due to expire in 2025."I've had six incredible years at Manchester City and I'm delighted to extend my time here," Silva told the club's website."I am going into my seventh season at City. Since I arrived, I can only remember one season where we weren't successful, so to be here until now meant trophies, meant winning a lot and I like to win. It is a very good feeling and I wanted to keep it that way."Silva joined City in 2017 and has scored 55 goals in 308 appearances while amassing an impressive haul of silverware for Pep Guardiola's side that includes five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League."Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we're delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain."His quality and technical ability is fantastic - and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world."Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years." �AFP