Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Business Correspondent

FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD

FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has expressed its interest in working with the US to enhance the number of US investors in Bangladesh as well as increase exports of non-traditional products.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam Wednesday expressed this interest during a courtesy meeting with Commercial Counselor John Fay of the US Embassy in Dhaka at the FBCCI Icon in the capital, said a press release.

FBCCI president said, "The US has always been a great friend of Bangladesh. The year 2022 has been a landmark for us, as both Bangladesh and the USA celebrated 50 years of their diplomatic relationship and proud partnership since 1972.

Over the past 50 years, the United States Government has given assistance of over eight billion dollars to improve the lives of Bangladeshis. The country is now the largest recipient of U.S. assistance in Asia."

"Even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bangladesh has been one of the top recipients of U.S.-donated coronavirus vaccines worldwide. Thanks to the USA for their humanitarian assistance and cooperation extended to us over the years," he added.

Mahbubul Alam said, "Our major export items are woven garments, knitwear, home textile, footwear, leather, agriculture, and frozen food, etc., which account for most of our exports to the US.

As the US is the single largest export destination of Bangladesh, we believe that this is the right time to take the initiative for an FTA between our two countries in order to take advantage of our value and supply chains for enhanced mutual benefit.'

FBCCI is hopeful about a more diversified portfolio in our trade relations with the USA in the coming days."

"As the apex trade body of Bangladesh, the FBCCI is ready to launch a platform for networking and business contacts and to arrange meetings and trade fairs for the entrepreneurs of both Bangladesh and the USA to strengthen our trade cooperation between the two countries," Mahbubul Alam added.

BSS adds: John Fay highlighted the significant presence of American investment within Bangladesh.

Emphasizing the fruitful operations of numerous American enterprises in the country, John Fay emphasized the collaborative efforts of the Commerce Office and the Embassy in reinforcing the business ties linking Bangladesh and the USA.

"In addition to acknowledging the noteworthy progress of Bangladesh's development, he further lauded the ongoing partnership between the two nations as a driving force for mutual growth," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD keen to import LNG from Algeria, boost bilateral trade
FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD
Forex holding in country’s commercial banks rises
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, Saudi to increase flight destinations, frequency
Dutch group threatens lawsuit over Tata Steel pollution
Rangs Electronics opens showroom at Mirpur-1
Madchef and Cheez partner with foodpanda's pandapick


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft