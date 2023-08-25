Forex holding in country’s commercial banks rises







The gross foreign currency balance with banks grew to $5,900 million in July from $5,530 million in June. The balance was highest after August 2021 when it was $5,968 million.



Compared with the previous periods, the gross holdings in July 2022 and December 2022 were $4,881 million and $4,795 million respectively.

During the July-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, inward remittances witnessed a slight increase to $21.61 billion compared with $21.03 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.



In July of the current year, remittance inflow reached $1.97 billion. The country's export earnings in FY23 grew by 6.28 per cent to $52.34 billion compared with those of $49.24 billion in the same period of FY22.



Starting from April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank (BB) embarked on a series of initiatives to curb surge in imports, which had been adversely impacting foreign currency reserves.



The measures included import restrictions on luxury items and non-essential products, which in turn, have contributed to the recent growth in dollar reserves, bankers said.



As a result of such measures, import payments for July-June period in the fiscal 2022-23 decreased by 15.76 per cent to $69.49 billion compared with $82.49 billion during the same period in 2021-22, according to BB data.



Moreover, BB was continuously selling dollars to banks which also contributed to improving the dollar shortage in the market.



The BB sold about $13.5 billion to banks in FY23 while it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market in FY22.



The dollar sales had unintended consequence of reducing the foreign reserve at BB, while also mopping up local currency, which created another problem - a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.



Experts pointed out that the growth in dollar holdings by banks was not substantial enough to fully alleviate the ongoing dollar crisis in the financial market.



Commercial banks are still experiencing difficulties in making import payments due to shortage of dollars. Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of the dollar reserves in Bangladesh while many other banks are experiencing a deficit in their dollar reserves.



The crisis has had far-reaching consequences, particularly impacting small and medium-sized businesses. Even larger corporations faced challenges in importing necessary quantities due to dollar scarcity.



Banks' foreign exchange holding had fallen since July 2021, when the commercial banks held $6.00 billion in foreign currencies, the data showed.



The foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh Bank dropped to $29.38 billion on August 16 as the Bangladesh Bank increased dollar sales to tackle the greenback crisis in the market.



