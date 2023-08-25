Stocks rebound on both bourses







DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 4.33 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 6,280.09. Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 0.08 point to finish at 2,130.50 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 2.44 points to close at 1,365.74



Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,134.84 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 4,337.08 million at the previous session of the week.

Of the 314 issues traded, 79 advanced, 71 declined and 164 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



Fuwang Food was the most-traded stock, followed by Rupali Life, MIRACLEIND, Sonali Paper and GEMINISEA.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rising 8.84 points to settle at 18,570.17 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 5.34 points to close at 11,101.86.



Of the issues traded, 41 declined, 46 advanced and 66 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.



The port city's bourse traded 14.94 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 7.81 crore. �BSS



