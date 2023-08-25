

BD, Saudi to increase flight destinations, frequency



State minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali and Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej inked the deal on behalf of their respective side at a function at Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday, said a press release.



On this occasion, visiting Saudi Arabian minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fazwan Al Rabiah, Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Bangladesh Isa Yousef Isa Al Dulaihan, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman were, among others present.

The new MoU will allow Bangladeshi carriers to operate 49 passenger flights and 21 cargo flights in a week instead of the currently fixed 49 passengers and freight flights.



The deal also gives fifth freedom to four middle and long points for cargo flights. Moreover, the MoU will allow Bangladeshi airlines to operate flights from any territory of Bangladesh to any Saudi Arabian international point.



Currently, Bangladesh carrier can operate flights to only four destinations to Saudi Arabia such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Medina as per the existing MoU signed in 2012.



On the occasion, the state minister Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh government is working to make the country as an exclusive aviation hub under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



He said under the direction of the Prime Minister the first ever Tourism Master Plan for Bangladesh has been finalized, thus improving Bangladesh's potential in the tourism sector a lot.



He said Bangladesh will welcome Saudi investment in the tourism sector.



The Saudi Arabian minister of Hajj and Umrah said a huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role for developing both countries, so the new aviation MoU will be benefit the two nations.



Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed a fresh aviation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after 2012 to increase flight frequency and to operate flights to all international airports in the Kingdom from any point in Bangladesh.State minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali and Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej inked the deal on behalf of their respective side at a function at Bangladesh secretariat on Wednesday, said a press release.On this occasion, visiting Saudi Arabian minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fazwan Al Rabiah, Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Bangladesh Isa Yousef Isa Al Dulaihan, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman were, among others present.The new MoU will allow Bangladeshi carriers to operate 49 passenger flights and 21 cargo flights in a week instead of the currently fixed 49 passengers and freight flights.The deal also gives fifth freedom to four middle and long points for cargo flights. Moreover, the MoU will allow Bangladeshi airlines to operate flights from any territory of Bangladesh to any Saudi Arabian international point.Currently, Bangladesh carrier can operate flights to only four destinations to Saudi Arabia such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Medina as per the existing MoU signed in 2012.On the occasion, the state minister Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh government is working to make the country as an exclusive aviation hub under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said under the direction of the Prime Minister the first ever Tourism Master Plan for Bangladesh has been finalized, thus improving Bangladesh's potential in the tourism sector a lot.He said Bangladesh will welcome Saudi investment in the tourism sector.The Saudi Arabian minister of Hajj and Umrah said a huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role for developing both countries, so the new aviation MoU will be benefit the two nations.