Rangs Electronics opens showroom at Mirpur-1

Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:45 PM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Business Desk

The leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Limited, has organised a grand launching ceremony of their "Rangs Electronics - Mirpur-1 Showroom" at 14/15 Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1 in Dhaka.

Vice-Chairperson of Rangs Group of Companies Sachimi Hussain and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain inaugurated the showroom, says a press release.

Other high officials from Rangs Electronics Limited were present at the launching event.

In 1998, Rangs has inaugurated this Mirpur-1 showroom at 14/15 Darus Salam Road, Mirpur-1, with official Sony products for the customers of Mirpur. After 25 years, today, Rangs has inaugurated its redefined exclusive Store with a bigger space of 1800 square feet.

It is equipped with the latest "L Series" Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens and Accessories, Home Audio and Video systems.

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare.

Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Kenstar will also be available here.

There will be exclusive launching offer, free gifts, special discount and many more.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.


