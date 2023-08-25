

Bank Asia gives certificates to foundation course participants



A total of 31 officers from different levels of the bank participated in the course, says a press release.



M Esamul Arephin, head of BAITD (CC), handed over the certificates among the participants at a programme held at the Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka.

