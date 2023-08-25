Video
Friday, 25 August, 2023
Business

Nitol Motors launches Tata cargo transport in BD

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Nitol Motors launches Tata cargo transport in BD

Nitol Motors launches Tata cargo transport in BD

Tata Motors along with its authorised distributor Nitol Motors Ltd, has launched an enhanced version of Tata LPT 1212 MAX cargo transport solution. The commercial vehicle was inaugurated at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Designed for seamless and efficient transportation, Tata LPT 1212 MAX offers lower cost of operations that maximises profitability for customers.

Offering versatility and reliability, this vehicle is the ideal choice for a wide range of logistical needs and applications, including parcel and courier, pharmaceuticals, market load, FMCG, steel and cement, LPG cylinders, fisheries, white goods and Readymade Garments (RMG).

Speaking about the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, Head - International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, "We are delighted to unveil the Tata LPT 1212 MAX, a vehicle engineered to not just meet but exceed our customers' expectations in the freight transportation sector.

The versatile Tata LPT 1212 MAX has the ability to transport cargo for medium and long-haul.

Our primary objective is to equip our customers with seamless and efficient transport solutions and Tata LPT 1212 MAX comes loaded with robust features which enable that.

At Tata Motors, our dedication to providing our customers with exceptional products and services is unwavering. We are confident that our transport solutions will guide our customers towards unparalleled business success."

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group, said, "The launch of Tata LPT 1212 MAX in Bangladesh is based on our deep understanding of the local automotive market, we are confident that this vehicle will satisfy the evolving demands of businesses.

We firmly believe that Tata LPT 1212 MAX has the potential to revolutionise the commercial vehicle landscape in Bangladesh and the launch will redefine standards in the cargo transport industry, setting a new benchmark for commercial vehicles in the region."

The Tata LPT 1212 MAX features a reinforced thick chassis with a heavy-duty frame, ensuring superior loading capacity and durability. The reliable vehicle comes with an exceptional grade-ability for catering to the terrains of Bangladesh.

Featuring a robust axle setup with a forged I-beam and reverse Elliot-type front axle, as well as a heavy-duty Tata RA108RR rear axle, the vehicle is versatile across a wide range of applications.

Radial tyres provide longer tire life, improved fuel efficiency, shorter braking distances and superior stability.

Hydraulic power-assisted steering, an ergonomic steering wheel, MELBA fabric Ultra seats and an ergonomic instrument cluster are included in the comfort package.

Furthermore, the tiltable cabin ensures easy access to perform comprehensive maintenance tasks. Tata LPT 1212 MAX is now available at authorised Nitol Motors dealerships across Bangladesh with attractive financing options and flexible repayment terms.




