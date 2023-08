Rancon FC hands over green project Casa Crown



Rancon FC Properties, a subsidiary of the Rancon Group, successfully handed over another environmentally-friendly project Casa Crown in Nasirabad Housing Chattogram recently, says a press release.The company's Managing Director Fahim Faruk Chy, Executive Director and CEO (Real Estate and Sea Fishing) of Rancon, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, along with landowners, customers, and stakeholders, were present at the occasion, reads a press release.