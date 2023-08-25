Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka's launch passengers drop by 34pc in a year: SCRF

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Around 50,000 people used to travel to various coastal districts, including Barisal, by launch from Dhaka every day before the Padma Bridge was opened.

Within a year, this number decreased by 17000 to 33000.

This information has been revealed in a report of the Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum.

The organisation on Thursday highlighted the summary of the report in a press release.

Apart from this, at least 80 launches used to leave Dhaka daily for various destinations. This number has reduced by 20 to 60.
Launch movement has decreased by 25 percent in one year, according to the report.

The press release said that the report has been prepared by surveying and monitoring from July last year to June this year.

During the survey, along with shipping experts, vessel owners and labour leaders, launch staff, passengers and officials of government agencies concerned were included.

According to the SCRF report, owners have scrapped at least 20 launches in a year due to the downturn in the inland shipping business. Apart from this, they have decided to scrap at least six more launches.

The report said after the launch of the Padma Bridge, the road communication between Dhaka and the southwestern region has become modern and comfortable. People are able to travel and transport goods in short time by road.

Due to this, there has been a negative impact on the inland water transport system between Dhaka and greater Barisal and the number of launch passengers has decreased.

It said that many waterways have been abandoned due to navigability crisis due to the failure of the authorities concerned to properly excavate rivers and remove silt.

Besides, the number of launch passengers is decreasing due to the reluctance of people to go to the Dhaka port's Sadarghat terminal due to traffic congestion, the report says.

According to SCRF, 70 percent of the 50,000 people who went to various destinations by waterway from Dhaka were the passengers of the launch going to Barisal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna, Pirojpur and Jhalkathi.

Although the launch owners claim that their business is in dire straits due to a 60 per cent drop in passengers. However, they could not provide the acceptable information for this claim, the report said.

Rather, according to official data, the launch business is still profitable. However, the report mentions that the profit rate has decreased compared to earlier.

The owners claim that only 5000-6000 passengers leave Dhaka in 30-35 launches every day. On the other hand, according to the official data, at least 60 launches leave Dhaka every day, according to the report.

Citing BIWTA's Ports and Transport Department, SCRF said that on August 19 this year, a total of 62 passenger launches left Dhaka river port from Sadarghat terminal and neighboring ghats for various destinations.

There were 22 launches in Chandpur region, 10 in Barisal region, 14 in Bhola region, 6 in Patuakhali region and 10 in other regions, the report said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD keen to import LNG from Algeria, boost bilateral trade
FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD
Forex holding in country’s commercial banks rises
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, Saudi to increase flight destinations, frequency
Dutch group threatens lawsuit over Tata Steel pollution
Rangs Electronics opens showroom at Mirpur-1
Madchef and Cheez partner with foodpanda's pandapick


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft