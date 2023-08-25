Video
WaterAid implementing rainwater harvesting technology

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

As part of the "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" project WaterAid Bangladesh is implementing climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology with groundwater replenishment and sustainable water use provision at the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) campus. Through this initiative more than 30,000 people will be benefited directly.
 
In this connection WaterAid Bangladesh organized a dynamic and informative event at the CRP to mark World Water Week with this year's theme: Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Water-Wise World and advance the vital cause of Promoting Water Replenishment & WASH Services.

The event's guests included Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, Executive Director of CRP, and Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director, Programmes, and Policy Advocacy from WaterAid Bangladesh. Shah Md. Ataur Rahman, Chief of Administration, CRP, Aritra Ankan Mitra, Senior Officer Communications and Policy Advocacy, Rubayet Hamid, Senior Officer Award Management and Syful Karim, Programme Officer, Engineer from WaterAid Bangladesh also joined the event.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mohammad Sohrab Hossain highlighted the significance of CRP's commitment to environmental sustainability and acknowledged the innovative nature of rainwater harvesting (RWH) as a new endeavor for the institute.

He expressed his gratitude to The Coca-Cola Foundation and WaterAid Bangladesh for their collaborative efforts and their selection of CRP as a partner in this venture.

He said, "we are hopeful that such an initiative will help save water, which is a valuable resource and reusing water will add environmental value as well".

During the event WaterAid Bangladesh shared the design and knowledge regarding their recent collaboration with The Coca-Cola Foundation for the project titled, "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services".

Partha Hefaz Shaikh from WaterAid Bangladesh shared valuable insights on the World Water Week, elucidating how this collaborative endeavor harmoniously aligns with this year's overarching theme.

He expressed his gratitude to CRP for their invaluable collaboration with WaterAid and said, "we are hopeful CRP will be built as the knowledge management hub for others to learn how water can be used most efficiently".

"Sustainable access to safe water is a strategic priority for The Coca-Cola Foundation and we are proud to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh" said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

At the event, participants got to know about the innovative water solutions that will be implemented through this project. The knowledge dissemination also acted as a door to understanding the rationale behind the project.

Students of CRP and other professionals alike actively participated, sharing their experiences, research findings, and innovative strategies to address water scarcity.

Cutting-edge designs and prototypes aimed at addressing water and sanitation challenges were showcased, demonstrating the power of innovation and technology to drive positive change.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of determination and commitment to Promoting Water Replenishment through rainwater harvesting. Participants left with fresh perspectives, valuable insights, and a strengthened resolve to contribute to a more sustainable and water secure future.


