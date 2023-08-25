Cash back upto Tk 9,000 on bKash payment at 9 lifestyle brands







The customers can avail up to Tk 9,000 cash back on bKash payment, Tk 1,000 at each of the nine brands. The offer will continue till September 30, 2023, says a press release.



At the seven of the nine brands -- Sailor, Cats Eye, Colour rose, Monsoon Rain, SMARTEX, Shoishob Fashion, and U Turn Fashion Express -customers can get cash back of Tk 300 a day, up to Tk 1,000during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, customers can get cash back of Tk 200 a day and highest Tk 1,000 on bKash payment at Free zone and Country Boy during the campaign period.



The customers can avail the offer by making payment through the bKash app,dialling USSD code *247#, or using the Payment Gateway (PGW). Details of the offer is available at -- https://www.bkash.com/page/top-stores-offer.



bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, has brought up attractive cash back offers up to Tk 9,000on bKash payment while shopping at nine lifestyle brands -Sailor, Cats Eye, Colour rose, Monsoon Rain, SMARTEX, Shoishob Fashion, U-Turn Fashion Express, Free zone, and Country Boy.The customers can avail up to Tk 9,000 cash back on bKash payment, Tk 1,000 at each of the nine brands. The offer will continue till September 30, 2023, says a press release.At the seven of the nine brands -- Sailor, Cats Eye, Colour rose, Monsoon Rain, SMARTEX, Shoishob Fashion, and U Turn Fashion Express -customers can get cash back of Tk 300 a day, up to Tk 1,000during the campaign period.Meanwhile, customers can get cash back of Tk 200 a day and highest Tk 1,000 on bKash payment at Free zone and Country Boy during the campaign period.The customers can avail the offer by making payment through the bKash app,dialling USSD code *247#, or using the Payment Gateway (PGW). Details of the offer is available at -- https://www.bkash.com/page/top-stores-offer.