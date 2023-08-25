Vietnam internet firm VNG files for US IPO







Founded in 2004, VNG operates a wide range of services, including music streaming, mobile payment, online games and messaging.

Its Zalo is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the country, with 75 million monthly active users.





The company, headquartered in Vietnam's business capital Ho Chi Minh City, is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers and also has an office in Thailand. �AFP



