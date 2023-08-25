Video
Vietnam internet firm VNG files for US IPO

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

HANOI, Aug 24: Vietnamese internet firm VNG has filed to list in the United States, soon after electric vehicle maker VinFast made its debut in New York.

Founded in 2004, VNG operates a wide range of services, including music streaming, mobile payment, online games and messaging.
Its Zalo is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the country, with 75 million monthly active users.
VNG plans to sell nearly 22 million shares in the initial public offering (IPO), according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, with the proposed price range not yet set.

The company, headquartered in Vietnam's business capital Ho Chi Minh City, is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers and also has an office in Thailand.    �AFP


