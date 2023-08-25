Video
Walton wins Super-Samakal fire-quake safety award

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. has won the Super-Samakal 'Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award-2023' for ensuring fire safety and earthquake preparedness and maintaining compliances at its workplace

Walton along with two other organizations and three journalists were given the award in a ceremony held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman has handed over the crest and cheque to the awardees as the chief guest of the function, according to a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Additional Managing Director S.M. Shoyeb Hossain Nobel and Senior Executive Director Mohammad Shahjada Salim received the award from the state minister.

The Strengthening Urban Public Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience (SUPER) project is a consortium project.

Actionaid Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), United Purpose and World Vision Bangladesh are implementing the project with financial support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.

Samakal and Super Consortium jointly presented the award for the second time to raise awareness and encourage preparedness for earthquake and fire-related disasters.

This year, the Super-Samakal Media Awards were given to 3 organizations and 3 journalists in two categories of Institution and Media.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. was awarded as the champion in the Institution category.

The judges in this year's winning selection panel were Samakal's Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan, pro-vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof. Mahbuba Nasreen and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Civil Engineering Department's Professor Dr. Mehedi Ahmed Ansary.


