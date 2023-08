Brands’ reps meet BGMEA VP, discuss industry potential

BGMEA Director Md. Imranur Rahman was also present at the meeting.



They discussed issues pertaining to the apparel industry of Bangladesh, including potential of business expansion and how competitiveness of the country could be enhanced.





