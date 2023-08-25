Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank gifted a police van to Senbagh Thana

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank gifted a police van to Senbagh Thana

Mercantile Bank gifted a police van to Senbagh Thana

Mercantile Bank Ltd has donated a police van to Senbagh police station for patrolling the area under its jurisdiction as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Morshed Alam, Member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd handed over the van to Md. Shahidul Islam PPM (BAR), Police Super of Noakhali at a ceremony arranged on this occasion recently, says a press release.

Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh Thana, Golam Kabir, Vice Chairman of Senbag Upazila, Mahbub Jamil, HOB of MBL Chowmuhony branch and Mahammad Zahir Alam, HOB of MBL Senbag branch along with local political leaders, guests respectable persons were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD keen to import LNG from Algeria, boost bilateral trade
FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD
Forex holding in country’s commercial banks rises
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, Saudi to increase flight destinations, frequency
Dutch group threatens lawsuit over Tata Steel pollution
Rangs Electronics opens showroom at Mirpur-1
Madchef and Cheez partner with foodpanda's pandapick


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft