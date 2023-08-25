

Mercantile Bank gifted a police van to Senbagh Thana



Morshed Alam, Member of Parliament of Noakhali-2 and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd handed over the van to Md. Shahidul Islam PPM (BAR), Police Super of Noakhali at a ceremony arranged on this occasion recently, says a press release.



Iqbal H Patwary, OC of Senbagh Thana, Golam Kabir, Vice Chairman of Senbag Upazila, Mahbub Jamil, HOB of MBL Chowmuhony branch and Mahammad Zahir Alam, HOB of MBL Senbag branch along with local political leaders, guests respectable persons were present.

