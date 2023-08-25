Video
Hotline number for power consumers launched

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday asked officials of different utility agencies under his ministry to improve services at satisfaction of the consumers.

"I request you all to discharge your duties as a professional service provider so that the consumers feels happy at the end of the day," he said while launching a "combined hotline number" for consumers of six power distributor companies across the country at Bidyut Bhaban.

He said: "The consumers are not getting upto the mark service from the utility agencies. They have some dissatisfaction over some issues, we have to sorts out that."

From tomorrow, clients will be able to access all kinds of information and lodge complaints by dialing 16999, Nasrul Hamid said.

Power Division secretary Habibir Rahman presided over the meeting, all chairmen and managing directors of the utility agencies, senior officials of the Power Divission were present.

Currently, the six distributor companies have separate hotline numbers, but consumers can access any call centre out of the six distributors only by calling this 16999.


