Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:43 PM
BGMEA seeks BD mission’s support to boost RMG exports to Iraq

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has sought support of the Bangladesh embassy in Iraq to continue its diplomatic efforts to identify new trade opportunities for Bangladesh in Iraqi market and assist BGMEA in boosting RMG exports to Iraq.

He also called upon the envoy to brand Bangladesh and its apparel industry through projecting encouraging stories and potential to the high ups of the Iraqi government and other stakeholders.

Faruque made the call when a delegation of BGMEA called on Bangladesh ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari at the embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, said a press release.

The delegation included Nazrul Islam, former Director, BGMEA; Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, Director, Bangla Poshak; and Nisher Khan, Managing Director, Banika Fashion Ltd.

During the meeting, the BGMEA President Faruque Hassan briefed the ambassador on the current status of Bangladesh's garment industry, its prospects, vision and key strategies for sustainable growth.

Faruque said new market exploration along with product diversification is one of the key strategies of BGMEA to achieve a $100 billion RMG exports targets by 2030.

He said BGMEA delegation s have been visiting promising markets as a part of its apparel diplomacy to promote Bangladesh's RMG market and enhance its brand image.

The BGMEA president thanked ambassador Fazlul Bari and the embassy officials for extending cooperation and supporting the BGMEA delegation during the trip in holding important meetings with the Iraqi government ministers and trade associations to promote bilateral trade and investment.


