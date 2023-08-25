

Khairuzzaman new Finance Secretary



He will replace Fatima Yasmin, who has been picked by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as the First Vice-President from Bangladesh.



Mozumder obtained bachelor and master degrees in international relations from the University of Dhaka and an MA in political economy from McGill University in Canada.

He has a PhD in government (political economy) from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. A cadre of the 11th batch, Mozumder joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) in 1993 and later served in various positions at the finance, commerce and energy ministries.



Before joining the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Mozumder was an additional secretary at the finance ministry.



Md Nurul Alam, a former additional secretary of the power division, has been made the new secretary of the energy division.



Fatima, the country's first female finance secretary, is scheduled to leave her current position at the finance ministry to join the ADB this month.



This will be the first instance a Bangladeshi finance secretary is set to join a high-ranking position at the development lender, ADB.



