3-day int'l tourism, hospitality expo kicks off in city







Organized by Savor International Limited, the exhibition will continue till Saturday.



Md Amin Helaly, Senior-Vice President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Syed Almas Kabir, President of the Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BMCCI), Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Director of the FBCCI, Chef Johir Khan, President of the Chef Federation of Bangladesh, Engineer Md Hasmotuzzaman, Chairman-RP of ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter, Ananta Ahmed, Green Building Expert and also Managing Director of the 360 Total Solution Limited were present as guests in the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.

Md Faizul Alam, Managing Director of Savor International Limited, delivered the welcome speech. He said the purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate new innovative, technology, products, equipment, methods etc. in concern sectors and explore the avenue for the participants, organizations and patrons in a single domicile.



Under "HH Expo-2023" the segments like HORECA Equipment and Furniture, Industrial Kitchen Equipment & Machineries, Design Solutions, Food Services, Technology & Facility Management and Resort Management are accommodated, which will help the relevant industry stakeholders to penetrate this industry through more specialized approach in the fast growing Hospitality Industry of Bangladesh.



In the exhibition, companies from the home and abroad have given stunning views of their products in more than 100 booths. An enormous gathering of different communities were found in the exhibition on the first day. The exhibition is open for all the visitors 10.00 am to 7.00 pm every day.



