Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 August, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indonesia envoy talks on trade, investment at CCCI

Published : Friday, 25 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Indonesia envoy talks on trade, investment at CCCI

Indonesia envoy talks on trade, investment at CCCI

CHATTOGRAM, August 24: Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo met the directors of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and exchanged views on bilateral trade and investment at the World Trade Center at the port city on Wednesday.

The newly elected CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, Vice President Raisa Mahbub and Director Mohammad Aktar Parvez spoke at the event.

Chamber Directors AKM Akhtar Hossain, Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, newly elected Director Alamgir Parvez, Mohammad Monir Uddin, Honorary Consul of Myanmar AHM Hakim Ali, Embassy Third Secretary Fitri Nuril Islamy were present on the occasion.

Indonesian Ambassador Hiru H Subulu called for joint investment of Bangladeshi investors with investors in halal food, food processing, instant noodles, Indonesian textile sector and export of delicious mangoes from Bangladesh to Indonesia.

CCCI President Omar Hajjaz said that Indonesia is one of the friendly countries of Bangladesh in terms of historical religious and cultural heritage.

He called for the re-introduction of the Indonesian on-arrival visa to develop the tourism industry between the two countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD keen to import LNG from Algeria, boost bilateral trade
FBCCI for bringing more US investment in BD
Forex holding in country’s commercial banks rises
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, Saudi to increase flight destinations, frequency
Dutch group threatens lawsuit over Tata Steel pollution
Rangs Electronics opens showroom at Mirpur-1
Madchef and Cheez partner with foodpanda's pandapick


Latest News
Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks
One dies as bus crashes parked motorcycles on Madaripur expressway
Youth arrested for killing his child in Savar
Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings
Man killed as truck rams covered van in Banani
BNP’s black flag processions begin
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over WC scandal
Over 50pc dengue patients died within 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Tokyo stocks end lower
Most Read News
Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  
Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all
DU observes Black Day
Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue
Two information commissioners appointed
Unlocking the opportunities for increased intra-BRICS trade
Sheikh Hasina-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting held
75 students can get admission to private varsities' law department
Objectionable remarks: Dinajpur mayor seeks apology to court
NBR official tortured throughout night after abduction
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft