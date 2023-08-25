Indonesia envoy talks on trade, investment at CCCI



CHATTOGRAM, August 24: Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo met the directors of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and exchanged views on bilateral trade and investment at the World Trade Center at the port city on Wednesday.The newly elected CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, Vice President Raisa Mahbub and Director Mohammad Aktar Parvez spoke at the event.Chamber Directors AKM Akhtar Hossain, Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, newly elected Director Alamgir Parvez, Mohammad Monir Uddin, Honorary Consul of Myanmar AHM Hakim Ali, Embassy Third Secretary Fitri Nuril Islamy were present on the occasion.Indonesian Ambassador Hiru H Subulu called for joint investment of Bangladeshi investors with investors in halal food, food processing, instant noodles, Indonesian textile sector and export of delicious mangoes from Bangladesh to Indonesia.CCCI President Omar Hajjaz said that Indonesia is one of the friendly countries of Bangladesh in terms of historical religious and cultural heritage.He called for the re-introduction of the Indonesian on-arrival visa to develop the tourism industry between the two countries.