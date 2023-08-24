No probe into S Alam Group till Jan 8, '24







Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, also fixed January 8 for hearing on the petition at the full bench of the Appellate Division on January 8 next year.



The chamber judge of the Appellate Division came up with the status quo order following a petition filed by S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen through their lawyers for staying the operation of the HC order.

Senior lawyers Ajmalul Hossain, Ahsanul Karim and Sayeed Ahmed Raja appeared on behalf of S Alam Group while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Syed Sayedul Haque Suman represented the petition.



