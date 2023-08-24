Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SC Orders Status Quo

No probe into S Alam Group till Jan 8, '24

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Wednesday gave status quo until January 8 next year on a High Court order that asked the authorities concerned to investigate the allegations against the owner of S Alam Group of amassing huge property abroad without taking permission from Bangladesh Bank.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, also fixed January 8 for hearing on the petition at the full bench of the Appellate Division on January 8 next year.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division came up with the status quo order following a petition filed by S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen through their lawyers for staying the operation of the HC order.

Senior lawyers Ajmalul Hossain, Ahsanul Karim and Sayeed Ahmed Raja appeared on behalf of S Alam Group while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Syed Sayedul Haque Suman represented the petition.

S Alam Group lawyers said that the High Court order would remain stayed till January 8 next year following the chamber judge court's order.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No probe into S Alam Group till Jan 8, '24
Modi backs BRICS expansion at summit, says should be done with consensus
IO show caused for not submitting report
Young Rohingya man shot dead by ARSA men
India now 4th country to successfully land spacecraft on moon
WB to provide $100m to control dengue: Zahid
Nations agree on expansion
BRICS leaders weigh expansion criteria with bloc's future in balance


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft