IO show caused for not submitting report







Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum ordered the IO to appear in person before it within ten days and give a clarification for not submitting the report.



On Wednesday was the scheduled date for submitting the investigation report of the case against film actress Pori Moni. But the Investigation Officer (IO) of CID failed to submit the investigation report.

Earlier on July 19 in 2022, the court directed the CID to investigate into the case over assault, vandalism, murder attempt and threat against film actress Pori Moni filed by Nasir Uddin Mahmood.



Other accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.



According to the complaint, Pori and her friends were alcoholics. They used to visit famous clubs, get drunk and take liquor in parcels without making payment by threatening to file fake cases using their connection with police.

