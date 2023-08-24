Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Case Against Pori Moni

IO show caused for not submitting report

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court  on Wednesday issued show case notice upon the  Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed over assault, vandalism, murder attempt and threat against film actress Pori Moni  by  businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood as the IO did not submit the probe report.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum ordered the IO to appear in person  before it within ten days and give a clarification for not submitting the report.

On Wednesday was the scheduled date for submitting the investigation report of the case against film actress Pori Moni. But the Investigation Officer (IO) of CID failed to submit the investigation report.

Earlier on July 19 in  2022, the court directed the CID to investigate into the case over assault, vandalism, murder attempt and threat against film actress Pori Moni filed by Nasir Uddin Mahmood.

Other accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.

According to the complaint, Pori and her friends were alcoholics. They used to visit famous clubs, get drunk and take liquor in parcels without making payment by threatening to file fake cases using their connection with police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No probe into S Alam Group till Jan 8, '24
Modi backs BRICS expansion at summit, says should be done with consensus
IO show caused for not submitting report
Young Rohingya man shot dead by ARSA men
India now 4th country to successfully land spacecraft on moon
WB to provide $100m to control dengue: Zahid
Nations agree on expansion
BRICS leaders weigh expansion criteria with bloc's future in balance


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft