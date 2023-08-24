Video
Home Front Page

Young Rohingya man shot dead by ARSA men

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, Aug 23:  A young Rohingya man was reportedly shot dead by members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at Kutupalong Camp in Ukhiya upazila here on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 7:30pm in Kutpalong Rohingya Camp No-8 under Rajpalong union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yunus, 18, son of Hamid Hossain, a resident of the camp.
Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter around 10:00am on Wednesday.

Quoting locals, Sheikh Mohammad Ali said some armed members of ARSA went into the camp around 7:30pm on Tuesday and opened fire on Yunus, suspecting him to be involved in the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO). He was critically injured. He succumbed to his wounds on way to a nearby hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

"Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and police are trying to arrest the criminals, who went into hiding after the incident," the OC added.


